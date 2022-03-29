Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 11.1% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 864,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 402,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.65 million and a P/E ratio of -66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35.
About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)
