Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on April 20th

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SERE opened at GBX 113.73 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 14.48 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.