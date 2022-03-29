Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on April 20th

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SERE opened at GBX 113.73 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 14.48 and a quick ratio of 14.48.
About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
