Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.
Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $57.75.
