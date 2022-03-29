Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,884,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Science Applications International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAIC opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

