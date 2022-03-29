Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 48.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

STNG stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

