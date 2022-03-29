Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.17 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.39.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.