SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,500 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 320,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,929. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

