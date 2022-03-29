Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report sales of $200.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.17 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $155.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $956.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $993.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $28,071,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $13,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $7,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.09. 829,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $120.23.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

