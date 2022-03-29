Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Grows By 51.8%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,842,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

