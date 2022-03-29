Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Decreases By 33.5%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter worth $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.