Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Expands By 64.7%

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,100 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 550,100 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSE BBAI opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

