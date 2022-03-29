Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Drops By 42.1%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

