Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Increases By 144.6%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

