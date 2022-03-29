Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Increases By 71.3%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMLRY stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 161,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,666. Daimler has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $4.4667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 20.12%.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

