Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Expands By 58.8%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,079,900 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 2,569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DSITF remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
Dixons Carphone Company Profile (Get Rating)
