Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Expands By 58.8%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,079,900 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 2,569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DSITF remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.