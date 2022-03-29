Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 52.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FLMMF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLMMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.