Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Rises By 48.7%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 354,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,525. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

