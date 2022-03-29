Short Interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Drops By 40.9%

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kidpik stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 7,266,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676,183. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kidpik in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

