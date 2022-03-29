Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases By 114.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. 16,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,621. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.
