Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Expands By 120.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

