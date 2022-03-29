Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Expands By 120.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
