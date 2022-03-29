Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Increases By 133.3%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Megaworld stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Megaworld has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, and entertainment components.

