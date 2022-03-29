Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Increases By 133.3%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Megaworld stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Megaworld has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.
About Megaworld (Get Rating)
