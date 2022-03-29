Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Increases By 66.7%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of MRPRF stock remained flat at $$11.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
