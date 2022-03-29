Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Grows By 70.1%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,200 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 1,032,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,503,000.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NSRGF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NSRGF traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. 4,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $107.80 and a 12-month high of $143.92.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.