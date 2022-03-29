Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Increases By 111.9%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,503,900 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the February 28th total of 4,013,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 669.6 days.
Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,373. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
About Nine Dragons Paper
