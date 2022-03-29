Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Increases By 111.9%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,503,900 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the February 28th total of 4,013,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 669.6 days.

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,373. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

About Nine Dragons Paper (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

