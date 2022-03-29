Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Expands By 111.1%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NSSXF stock remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NS Solutions (NSSXF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.