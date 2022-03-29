Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Declines By 50.0%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

