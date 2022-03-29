Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Declines By 48.5%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 6,096,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLFTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 656,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.41.
