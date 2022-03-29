Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 166.7%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:RMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.31. 10,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

