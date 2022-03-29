Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Decreases By 38.4%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RGT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 22,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

