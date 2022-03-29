Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Rises By 135.4%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SMM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. 132,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $99,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 289,119 shares of company stock worth $2,162,824 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

