Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Increases By 56.6%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

SGBAF stock remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGBAF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

