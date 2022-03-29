Short Interest in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Declines By 50.3%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 692,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

