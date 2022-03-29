Short Interest in Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Grows By 53.2%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCAF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

