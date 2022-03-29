Short Interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Decreases By 34.9%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.