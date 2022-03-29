Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Decreases By 37.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 245,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SDPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,810. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

