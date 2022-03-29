Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Drops By 39.7%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 249,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 81.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 121,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Shares of SVFC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.