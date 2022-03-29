Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Showcase (SHO) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $50,874.94 and approximately $9,966.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.36 or 0.07123332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.79 or 1.00253952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

