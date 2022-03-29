Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
