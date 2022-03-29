Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMMNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.