Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SIEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

