Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed stock opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day moving average of $253.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.