Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $96,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.