Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

