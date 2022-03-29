Signaturefd LLC Has $294,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 318,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

CVE opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

