Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

