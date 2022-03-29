Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

