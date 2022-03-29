Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,755,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,085,000 after acquiring an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after acquiring an additional 220,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,317. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.