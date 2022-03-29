Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,722 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 662,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.