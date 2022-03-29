Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,443,400 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 4,341,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,357.4 days.
Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.05.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.
About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.
