Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 10.5% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 200,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,597,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 659.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,350 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

