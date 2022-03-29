SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.